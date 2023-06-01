Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 3,091 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

