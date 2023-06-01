Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 965 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $124.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,785,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.