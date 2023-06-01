Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

