Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 10,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.29. 24,166,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,567,398. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

