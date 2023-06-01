Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.39. 382,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,114. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.