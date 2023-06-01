Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,475,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,451,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $353.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

