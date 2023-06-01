Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 21,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,098,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,307. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

