Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,750,000 after buying an additional 297,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 120,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 170,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.87.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.