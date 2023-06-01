Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.30. 3,314,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

