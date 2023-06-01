Tezos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.63 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $840.77 million and $14.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003079 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003117 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,225,820 coins and its circulating supply is 940,029,813 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

