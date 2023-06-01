TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 6,025,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

