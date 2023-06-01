The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,188 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $104,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 356,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,632,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,280,000 after buying an additional 120,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 155,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 136,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 4,179,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,036,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

