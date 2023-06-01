The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 46,727.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.44. 648,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

