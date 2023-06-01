The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.56 (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $159.20 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,581,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

