The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $229.34. The stock had a trading volume of 159,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,017. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.