The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. 1,538,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,027. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

