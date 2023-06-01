The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Toro worth $266,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

