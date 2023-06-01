The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 22,345 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,870,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00.

On Monday, May 15th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40.

On Monday, May 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20.

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 4,507,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

