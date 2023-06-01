The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 22,345 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at $36,870,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40.
- On Monday, May 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20.
- On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.
- On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.
Trade Desk Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 4,507,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.