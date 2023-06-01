The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Western Union were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 442,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WU. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

