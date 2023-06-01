Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,017,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $433,169,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after buying an additional 400,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $12.57 on Thursday, reaching $521.03. The company had a trading volume of 712,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,782. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.