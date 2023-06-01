Theta Fuel Market Cap Achieves $252.94 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $252.94 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,157,574,288 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

