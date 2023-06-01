Theta Fuel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $255.81 million and $10.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,157,180,363 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

