Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 26,632 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRWD remained flat at $10.88 on Thursday. 1,505,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,494. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

