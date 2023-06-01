Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 26,632 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IRWD remained flat at $10.88 on Thursday. 1,505,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,494. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
