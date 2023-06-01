THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of THOR Industries worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. 107,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.