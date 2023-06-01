THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 107,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

