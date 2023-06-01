Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TYGO opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

