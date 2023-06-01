Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Tigo Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TYGO opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.
Tigo Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tigo Energy (TYGO)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.