Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.43

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 121751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

