Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.11

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.11 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 54.19 ($0.67). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.66), with a volume of 71,819 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33. The firm has a market cap of £105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

