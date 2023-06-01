Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.26. 4,476,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,482. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 984,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,749,440. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

