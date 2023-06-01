Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Up 5.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 25,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 55,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Trilogy International Partners Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Trilogy International Partners
Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.
Read More
