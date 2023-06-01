TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 305,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
