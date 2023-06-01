TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNET. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 305,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

