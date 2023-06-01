Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.
Trinseo Stock Performance
NYSE TSE opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Trading of Trinseo
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trinseo
Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.
