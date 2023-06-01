Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after acquiring an additional 184,713 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,524,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

