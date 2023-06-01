Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Shares of TRIP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
