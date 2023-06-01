Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Davis R. Deadman Purchases 1,500 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ TFIN traded up $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.