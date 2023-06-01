TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Up 1.1%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 6,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

TROOPS Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TROOPS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TROOPS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TROOPS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

Featured Stories

