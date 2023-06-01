Truepoint Inc. Buys 17,076 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 160,406 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. 2,184,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.