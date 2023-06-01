Truepoint Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.48. 3,945,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,280. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

