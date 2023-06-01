Truepoint Inc. Has $221.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $221,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.40. The company has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

