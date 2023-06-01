Truepoint Inc. Has $24.07 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,740 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.97% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 54,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,027. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

