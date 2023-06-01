Truepoint Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,830 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.