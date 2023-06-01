Truepoint Inc. Has $935,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after buying an additional 114,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 852,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,873. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

