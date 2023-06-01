Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $77,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,993,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,470,000 after purchasing an additional 308,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period.

DFAT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 124,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,107. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

