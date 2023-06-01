Truepoint Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.17. 208,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

