Truepoint Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,798. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

