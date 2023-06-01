Truepoint Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,753,000 after purchasing an additional 760,793 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 230,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after buying an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Emerson Electric by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,385. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

