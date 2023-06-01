TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $22.07. TXO Partners shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

