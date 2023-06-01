UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,021,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,831,328 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.82% of UBS Group worth $1,830,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 136,023 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About UBS Group

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.