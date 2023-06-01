UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $17.27. UiPath shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 4,211,205 shares.

Specifically, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

