Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $65.50 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.50 million and approximately $909,436.43 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,955.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00426123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00122739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003086 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19463484 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,121,730.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.