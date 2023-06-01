Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Acquires 20,247 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of -432.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a report on Saturday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

